Delores Soltis, 89, Bowlus

September 26, 1932 - October 21, 2021

Delores Soltis, 89 year old resident of Bowlus, MN died Thursday, October 21 at Little Falls Health Services in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 26 at 11:00 A.M. at the Community Country Church in Holdingford, MN with Rev. Gregg Valentine officiating. The burial will be held in the South Elmdale Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday evening, October 25 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the church and from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church in Holdingford.

Delores Jeanette Bjerke was born September 26, 1932 in Baker, ND to the late Edwin and Alma (Remmen) Bjerke. She grew up and attended school in Churchs Ferry, ND until the 9th grade. She met the love her life, Dale in North Dakota while he was there working there on local farms. The couple was united in marriage on November 3, 1951 at South Elmdale Church in Holdingford the couple made their home in rural Morrison County. They were blessed with five children, Scott, Randy, Rick, Darcy and LeAnn. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, baking and horse riding. She was a faithful member of the Community Country Church and was a member of the Missionary Society.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, LeAnn Waddell of Rockford, Scott (Audrey) Soltis of Bowlus, Randy (Patricia) Soltis of St. Cloud, Rick (Lisa) Soltis of Bowlus and Darcy (Robyn) Soltis of Bowlus; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a sister, Bonnie (Ivan) Aabrekke of Minnewaukan, ND.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Alma Bjerke; husband, Dale Soltis; two infant sons; two brothers, Orville and Gordon and a son-in-law, Steve Waddell.