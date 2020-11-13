Delicious Hot Chocolate Bombs to Warm Your Minnesota Soul

Jordan Pfeninger

OH MY OH MY!

I'm not sure if I've heard of anything edible that has caught my attention this holiday season like the sound of hot chocolate bombs! I was searching around on Facebook's local Marketplace and found these!

If you click HERE, you can contact the seller directly. Pricing is listed on the site as well. These Hot Chocolate Bombs are made to order; with flavor combinations like:

Reese's Peanut Butter & Chocolate

White Chocolate Lucky Charms

Peppermint

Espresso

and more

They all come with hot chocolate and marshmallows on the inside! How delectable!

The Seller and Creator of these delightful treats, Jordan Pfeninger, has great pricing on these items and also offers 2 bombs and a mug as a gift package for $12.

I thought it was a really cute idea. It always sounds like something you might want to make yourself...until you realize how time intensive it is...and if you can them for the prices offered, it might be cheaper to buy them from someone who has the experience it takes to make them.

To contact this buyer on Facebook, CLICK HERE now. Let me know how it goes!

HOW YOU USE CHOCOLATE BOMBS

Place chocolate bomb in a mug Microwave milk or water for about 2 minutes Pour milk or water over bomb and stir until the bomb is dissolved. ENJOY!

If you have delicious holiday creations you'd like to share with us, please send your ideas to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.