Delayed Winstock Country Music Festival Happening this Weekend

WINSTED -- Country music fans are excited to finally be able to attend the annual Winstock Country Music Festival near Winsted. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, and in March of this year, it was announced the event was being delayed from the traditional June dates to August.

Getty Images for Visible

On Friday afternoon the music will begin at 4:30 p.m. The night's headliner is Sam Hunt.

4:30 p.m. – Eric Chesser

6:35 p.m. – Elvie Shane

8:40 p.m. – Chris Janson

10:45 p.m. – Sam Hunt

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon the music will begin at 12:30 p.m. The night's headliner is Luke Combs.

12:30 p.m. – Bobby Vandell’s Real Men of Country

2:35 p.m. – Phil Vassar

4:40 p.m. – Shenandoah

6:45 p.m. – Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy

8:40 p.m. – Brett Eldredge

10:30 p.m. – Luke Combs

A number of other country music festivals have also returned this summer including Moondance Jammin Country, Firefest, and Wefest.

10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned