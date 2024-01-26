Delano Ice Palace Closing One Week After Opening

DELANO (WJON News) -- The Ice Palace Minnesota in Delano will welcome guests for the last day of the season this Sunday.

The Ice Palace will then be closed for the remainder of the season due to warm weather.

Anna Smith, General Manager at the Ice Palace Minnesota.

“We received a small window of winter wonderland this year and we plan to make the best of it. We hope to welcome as many people as possible this weekend to celebrate with us.”

Guests who purchased tickets for dates beyond January 28 will receive an email with options to be refunded or transfer their pass to next season.

The Ice Palace in Delano just opened on Sunday, January 21st after being delayed due to warm weather in December.

READ RELATED ARTICLES