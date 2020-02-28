DeGagne Named New Sauk Rapids-Rice Boys Hockey Coach

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids-Rice has a new boys hockey coach.

Brady DeGagne will take over as head coach next season, pending board approval next month.

DeGagne is a 2006 Sauk Rapids-Rice graduated and has worked as an assistant coach for the St. Cloud School District and the Storm Youth Hockey Association for the last six years.

Activities Director NaDean Schroder says he will be a welcomed addition to their athletics programs.

Coach DeGagne is going to be a welcomed leader for the Boys Hockey program. His ability to motivate today’s youth, partnered with his experiences as a coach and alumni from SRR, will only benefit our program to increase the competitiveness and culture within the community.

DeGagne serves as the Manager of CareerSTART at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota.

There will be an open house to welcome him on March 18, at 6:00 p.m. at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in the Career Center.

Community members and families are welcome.

