Deer Harvest Numbers Up 7% in 2020 [PODCAST]

I was joined today on WJON by Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He talked about the DNR deer harvest numbers released earlier this month from 2020 deer hunting season. More than 195,000 deer were harvested which Glen says is a good total and that total is up 7% from the 2019 numbers. Archery hunters saw an 11% increase. Glen says reasons for this include an increase in licenses sold and mild weather. He says the mild winter weather should help the deer population and that could lead to a good harvest in 2021.

Ice Fishing continues across the state. Glen says the colder weather in the last week has just added to the ice depth but fishing largely hasn't changed from the week before. He says the expected warmer weather changes at the end of February will likely signal a change to fishing patterns. Glen says without the typical sports shows he isn't seeing a drop in the interest in their Outdoor News publication. He says he is seeing a demand for some Outdoor News merchandise.

Glen Schmitt joins me Thursdays at 8:40 a.m. on WJON for updates on all things outdoors.

