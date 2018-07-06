Deer Believed to Cause Stearns County Crash

CLEARWATER -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Clearwater.

The incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of County Road 44 and County Road 46 in Lynden Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a deer is believed to have crossed in front of the driver, 86-year-old Beverly Lindgren of Annandale, causing her and her passenger, 90-year-old Carl Lindgren , to go into the ditch.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.