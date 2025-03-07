DEED Awards Worker Training Grants Across Minnesota

DEED Awards Worker Training Grants Across Minnesota

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is distributing more than $11-million in grants to organizations that work with underserved populations across Minnesota.

The grants will go toward job skills training, internships, job placement, and work readiness.

CAIRO in St. Cloud is receiving $330,000 for workforce training and $49,000 in capacity building grant money to increase their capacity to serve people.

Other organizations in Central Minnesota that are getting funding through the Transformative Career Pathways Capacity Building grants are the Fahan Organization, Higher Works Collaborative, and Ultimate Success Insight.

Those organizations are each receiving $49,000.

LOOK: The richest town in every state

Stacker used the Census Bureau American Community Survey Five-Year Data to identify each state's richest town based on median household income.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born

American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born

Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers.

Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Filed Under: Minnesota Department of Economic Development
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON