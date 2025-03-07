DEED Awards Worker Training Grants Across Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is distributing more than $11-million in grants to organizations that work with underserved populations across Minnesota.

The grants will go toward job skills training, internships, job placement, and work readiness.

CAIRO in St. Cloud is receiving $330,000 for workforce training and $49,000 in capacity building grant money to increase their capacity to serve people.

Other organizations in Central Minnesota that are getting funding through the Transformative Career Pathways Capacity Building grants are the Fahan Organization, Higher Works Collaborative, and Ultimate Success Insight.

Those organizations are each receiving $49,000.

