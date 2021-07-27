Deadline Approaching for GSDC Innovation Award Nominations

ST. CLOUD -- You have just a few more days left to nominate a local business or non-profit for one of the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation's Innovation Awards.

Applications and nominations are due by the end of the day this Friday.

Since 2012 the GSDC has recognized 30 area organizations for their innovative approaches to problem-solving and creating opportunities.

Get our free mobile app

Four awards of $1,000 each will be presented to one emerging for-profit company, one established for-profit company, and two non-profit organizations.

The Little Falls Dam Looks Totally Different July 2020 Compared to July 2021