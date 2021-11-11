A couple of months ago we found out what is going to happen with the old Dayton's building in downtown Minneapolis. This was the flagship Dayton's store, and when the company was bought by Marshall Fields, and then Macy's and eventually closed, it felt like the end of an era. I remember being a kid and knowing that it was THE high-end store to go to. When it closed it was just really super sad.

At least the city of Minneapolis knew that it was too iconic to get rid of the Dayton's sign that was embedded into the side of the building. We heard that there was going to be a vendor's market that would be opening inside part of the building. Now, we know what or who will be included in the "Maker's Market" and when the official opening will be. Also, those famous Holiday Store Window displays that Dayton's was always known for, are back.

The Makers Market, known as the Dayton's Project, will open to the public on November 18th. There will be 33 vendors included. According to Bring Me the News, those vendors will be these listed:

This group of vendors will be located on the first level of the building. How long will they be there? That is still up for discussion. If they are successful, it looks like it could be a long time. This seems like something they are trying out for now. Right now the time limit is vague - "several months". So, basically it's to be determined depending on the success rate.

The holiday display windows will be seen on the same day as the open, November 18th. They have tried to keep up with this tradition, even though the store was closed. They did have the display in 2019, but not in 2020 due to the pandemic. Not sure why it was cancelled for that year, it's not like people could go in and out, it's just something you see in a window. But nonetheless, it was cancelled last year.

