David P. Schneider, 65, Sobieski

August 6, 1954 - September 12, 2019

David P. Schneider, 65-year-old resident of Sobieski died Friday, September 13 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 17 at 11:00 A.M. at the Community Country Church in Holdingford, MN with Rev. Gregg Valentine officiating. The burial will be in the Community Country Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 16 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday all at the church.

David P. Schneider was born on August 6, 1954 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Herb and Loretta (Lund) Schneider. He was raised in Sobieski on the Schneider farm and helped with daily chores as a young boy. He attended Little Falls Community Schools graduating the class of 1972. Dave worked on the family farm all of his life, taking care of the hogs and cattle. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed golfing. Dave loved deer hunting one week a year and the other 51 weeks a year keeping track of where the big bucks were. He was a rock collector collecting all types and giving many of his rocks as handpicked gifts to family members and friends. He rarely missed a craft fair or quilt bingo. When he found time to rest, he enjoyed watching old westerns and listening to old time gospel and country music. Dave was always a voracious reader on all topics, but especially history or current events. He was a great cook and was always cutting out recipes to try. Most importantly, Dave loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a wonderful example to his family and friends. He was a quiet, kind, and gentle soul and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Herbert “Herb” Schneider of Sobieski; siblings, Judy (Dan) Saewert of Burnsville, Steve Schneider of Little Falls, Joe Schneider of Little Falls, Tom (Charlotte) Schneider of Little Falls, John (Renae) Schneider of Little Falls, Ray Schneider of Big Lake, Mary (Butch) Sobania of Grand Rapids, Katie (Joel) Bodin of Chanhassen, Peggy (Ed) Heying of Rice, Bob Schneider of Little Falls, Mike (Michelle LeBeau) Schneider of Roseville and Jenny (Brian) Plath of Hutchinson; 25 nieces and nephews and 27 great nieces and great nephews and many friends and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Loretta Schneider and a sister, Janice Urban.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Community Country Church to support their mission trip.