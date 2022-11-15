David “Dave” Gilson, 83, Brainerd

March 13, 1939 - November 14, 2022

David "Dave" Gilson, 83 year old resident of Brainerd passed away on Monday, November 14 at his home in rural Brainerd. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 18 at 10:00 A.M. at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 8:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. The burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls on Friday, November 18. The military rites will be conducted by the Little Falls V.F.W. Post #1112. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to CHI Cancer Fund: St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

David Dale Gilson was born on March 13, 1939 in Brainerd, MN to the late A.W. Gilson and Gladys Avery. He attended school until the 10th grade. David entered the United States Army on September 11, 1956 in Minneapolis, MN and was honorably discharged on September 10, 1959 at Fort Eustis, Virginia. He returned to Minnesota and was united in marriage to De Etta Houle on June 7, 1961 and the couple later divorced. David lived in the following areas through out his life: Little Falls, Randall and most recently Brainerd. He owned and operated his own trucking business for several years. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Dave was a member of the Little Falls American V.F.W. Post #1112.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mark (Kathy) Gilson, Jamie (Pam) Gilson, Tammy (Paul) Woidala and Jodie (Dale) Doucette; siblings, Calvin (Norma) Gilson and Judy Morris; special friend, Dorothy Otremba of Little Falls; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Gilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shelly Bollig; sister, Marlene (George) Magnan and a brother, Russell Gilson.