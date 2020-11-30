Dassel Man Arrested Following 26 Mile Police Chase

DASSEL -- A Dassel man was arrested after leading police on a chase in Meeker County Saturday night.

At around 10:45 p.m. a deputy attempted to pull over a reckless driver near the intersection of County Road 15 and County Road 29 in Collinwood Township.

The driver failed to stop and sped off leading authorities on a 26 mile chase. Authorities used spike strips to stop the vehicle.

As deputies approached the driver, 29-year-old Aaron Peterson, began to exit the vehicle with a shotgun in his hand. A deputy used his squad to pin the driver's door to prevent Peterson from getting out.

After a brief standoff, Peterson put down the shotgun and was arrested. He faces charges of fleeing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and multiple gun violations.