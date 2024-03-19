Darlene Kruzel, 83, Little Falls

June 29, 1940 - March 18, 2024

Darlene Kruzel, 83 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Monday, March 18 at the Country Manor in Sartell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 25 at 11:00 AM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Ben Kociemba officiating.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 24 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and on Monday, March 25 from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church in Sobieski. A Rosary will be said at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the following: Bri's Lodge at 406 Great Oak Drive, Waite Park, MN 56387 or Munsinger Gardens at 1515 Riverside Dr. SE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Please follow the link to live stream the service for Darlene: https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/darlene-kruzel-8064133

Darlene T. Posch was born on June 29, 1940 in Royalton, MN to the late Henry and Olean (Boisvert) Posch. She graduated from Royalton High School with the Class of 1957 and also attended Beauty School. She was united in marriage to Anthony "Tony" Kruzel on June 6, 1964. The couple lived in South St. Paul for a few years before making their home in Sobieski. Darlene moved into Little Falls in 1986. She worked in various capacities at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Little Falls. Throughout her life she worked for Frigidaire, Fingerhut and Larson Boats. She enjoyed gardening, walking, decorating for the Holidays, visiting with family and friends, styling and cutting hair especially, the kids, making friends wherever she would go, and cooking and canning.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lisa Kruzel of Tacoma, WA, Rebecca (Brian) Engelmeyer of Sartell, Randy (Tami) Kruzel of Sartell, Jacqueline (Don) Hoeschen of St. Cloud, Michelle (Mike) Malakowsky of Maple Grove, Russell (Corleen) Kruzel of Howell, MI, Tracy (Ben) Seidl of River Falls, WI and Troy (Mandy) Kruzel of Sobieski; 20 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Leo (Bernice) Posch of North Prairie, Tim Posch (on the family farm) of Royalton and a sister-in-law, Carol Posch of Pierz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Olean Posch, Anthony Kruzel; son, Jeffrey, siblings, Mary, Benny, Ralph, Clarence, Rachel, Jerry and Linda and her granddaughter, BriAnna Kruzel.