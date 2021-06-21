Daniel Commerford, 65, Brainerd (formerly of the Pierz/Buckman)

December 29, 1955 - June 20, 2021

Daniel Commerford, 65 year old resident of Brainerd formerly of the Pierz/Buckman area died on Sunday, June 20 at Essentia Health in Brainerd.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pine River with Father Mike Patullo officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, June 25 at St. Michaels Catholic Church Cemetery in Buckman.

Daniel T. Commerford was born on December 29, 1955 in Benson, Swift County, Minnesota to the late Marcellus and Hazel (Peterson) Commerford. At the age of six weeks old Daniel and his family moved to the Buckman area. Daniel was active with the local 4-h club. He attended school in the Pierz Buckman area. He graduated from Pierz Healy High School with the class of 1974. After high school he worked various jobs from Menards to helping local famers in the area. He enjoyed visiting, making fudge and volunteering at the local nursing home in Pine River.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Patty Commerford of Buckman, Jerry (Debbi) Commerford of Willow River, Mike (Linda) Commerford of Naples, FL, Bob Commerford of Buckman, Steven (Sue) Commerford of New Ulm, Mark (Jamie) Commerford of Fridley and Mary (Beau) Orchard of Shoreview; step-children, Bethany (Michael) Onelove of Pierz and John Pletcher of St. Cloud and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcellus and Hazel Commerford.