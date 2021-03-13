CVS Health, Goodrich Join Pharmacies Administering Vaccine
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- CVS Health and Goodrich Pharmacy have been added to the expanding network of pharmacies vaccinating Minnesotans across the state.
The announcement Saturday by Gov. Tim Walz means Minnesota now has five pharmacies with dozens of locations participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Three CVS in-store pharmacies at Target stores in Duluth, Rochester, and Eden Prairie will receive 3,510 vaccine doses this week. Goodrich Pharmacy will receive 1,170 vaccine doses this week.
Appointments at CVS and Goodrich Pharmacy will become available in the coming days, and the locations and contact information for scheduling appointments will be accessible on the Vaccine Locator map.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.