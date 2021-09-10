[OPINION] Curious What Minnesota’s Favorite PBS Kids Show Is?

When I was a kid, I was more of a Disney Channel and Nick Jr. viewer. I didn't watch a whole lot of Arthur and Sesame Street, and I kind of feel like I missed out.

But, if you loved all things PBS, you're not alone. Some of those shows, like Clifford The Big Red Dog, Teletubbies and The Magic School Bus have stood the test of time.

In fact, Arthur is ending it's run after 25 seasons. Century Link Quote wanted to find out the most popular PBS show in each state. They looked at the 30 most popular shows on that network and based their information on Google searches in the last 12 months.

Teletubbies was the most Googled show nationwide, but it wasn't the top ranker in Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

Arthur was also a top contender in 8 states...but, again, wasn't Minnesota's choice for the best PBS show.

Clifford nabbed the number one spot in 6 states...but, you guessed it...not in Minnesota. Alright, so, what's really even left?

Well, Minnesota's favorite PBS show is one that you're probably very familiar with. It's all about a little monkey and a man with a big yellow hat! We love Curious George!

How could you not love that one? It's been turned into books, movies, stuffed animals, and more.

Check out the top PBS show in each state across the country on the map below!

Century Link Quote

10 Things Minnesotans Pretend to Like But Actually Don't

DIY Hot Cocoa Bombs