Crossroads Center Express Store Spared from Round of Closures

UNDATED -- Two Minnesota locations of mall fashion staple Express will close this month — but the store in St. Cloud isn't one of them.

Company spokesperson Alysa Spittle confirmed the Crossroads Center Express store is not on the list of 31 locations slated to close by the end of January.

Minnesota Express stores closing their doors include those at Eden Prairie Center and Burnsville Center.

Earlier this week, Express announced a plan to close 100 stores around the country between now and 2022 in an effort to cut $80 million in costs. 31 stores are slated to close in January of 2021; the remaining 34 will close in January of 2022.

Spittle could not confirm if St. Cloud would be included in either round of future closings.

Express was founded in Columbus, Ohio in 1980. The brand offers clothing, shoes and accessories for both women and men.