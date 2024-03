August 27, 1947 - March 5, 2024

Crosier Fr. Greg Poser, OSC, died on Tuesday, March 5th, in Onamia from the effects of ALS.

The Poser family and the Crosier community mourn his loss.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 16th, at the Crosier Priory church in Onamia.

Mass at 11:00 AM. Luncheon to follow. Burial in the Priory cemetery.

Memorials preferred to the Crosier Fathers and Brothers.

A full obituary will be published soon.