Crash on Highway 10 Ramp Sends Woman to Hospital
ST. CLOUD -- A woman from St. Cloud was hurt in a crash entering Highway 10 on Friday afternoon.
The incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the East Highway 23 ramp onto Highway 10 in St. Cloud.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a car, driven by 22-year-old Alyssa Farruggia, was stopped at the bottom of the ramp waiting to merge onto Highway 10. An SUV also trying to enter the highway came down the ramp and rear-ended the car.
Farruggia was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old, Quinn Pierskalla of St. Cloud, was not hurt.