Crash on Highway 10 Ramp Sends Woman to Hospital

ST. CLOUD -- A woman from St. Cloud was hurt in a crash entering Highway 10 on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the East Highway 23 ramp onto Highway 10 in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car, driven by 22-year-old Alyssa Farruggia , was stopped at the bottom of the ramp waiting to merge onto Highway 10. An SUV also trying to enter the highway came down the ramp and rear-ended the car.

Farruggia was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old, Quinn Pierskalla of St. Cloud, was not hurt.