Crash Near Clear Lake Injures 2

CLEAR LAKE – Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a two-car crash in rural Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 10 at the intersection of 97th Street Southeast in Clear Lake Township.

A car driven by 20-year-old Hayden Michaelson of Coon Rapids was eastbound on Highway 10 and attempting to make a U-turn when it pulled out in front of a car, westbound on Highway 10, driven by 59-year-old Deborah Stephani of Coon Rapids.

Stephani and Michaelson’s passenger, 19-year-old Eliana Saukkola of Zimmerman, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Michaelson was not hurt.