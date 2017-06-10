Crash Knocks Out Power Near Cold Spring on Saturday Morning

COLD SPRING - A crash caused a power outage on Saturday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 8:00 a.m. on County Road 83 in Wakefield Township.

Sixty-two-year-old David Minnerath of Cold Spring says he was traveling east when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Harvey Eggert of Cold Spring turned in front of him. Minnerath swerved to avoid hitting Eggert's vehicle and hit the power pole.

A large number of homes and businesses in that area lost power.