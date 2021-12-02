OPINION: COVID Event Rules Are Stupid And Arbitrary

This week the Foo Fighters announced an August 2022 show at Huntington Bank Stadium, the home of the University of Minnesota football team. Almost as quickly as the show was announced, the show was canceled due to an impasse over COVID-19 protocols.

Essentially, the band wanted the venue to enforce its "COVID safety measures," which the venue denied. Typically a band would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to attend, although its unclear what specifically the band was looking for in this case.

At this point these rules seem stupid and arbitrary. 65,000 people are free to pack (indoor) US Bank Stadium every Sunday without any vaccine requirement or negative test, but the Foo Fighters can't play an outdoor show in August unless everyone is vaccinated? Sure Jan.

The vaccine requirement itself doesn't even make any sense since we know now that vaccinated folks are still capable of spreading COVID. If venues were truly concerned with everyone's safety they would require a negative COVID test whether or not the person has been vaccinated.

It sure seems like a lot of these policies are based in politics as opposed to actual science. If COVID is that bad, how can you justify full stadiums (many indoors) for NFL games all fall? If it isn't that bad, how can you justify requiring vaccines for every person in the country? You can't have your cake and eat it too.