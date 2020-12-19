COVID-19 Numbers in MN Down Slightly Saturday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 57 additional deaths due to complications of COVID-19 and 2,772 new positive cases Saturday.

Statewide the cumulative totals now stand at 4,780 and 394,635 respectively.

Stearns County reported two more deaths and 67 new cases. Benton County reported two deaths and 19 cases. Sherburne County reported one death and 51 cases.

Health officials say over 5.1 million tests have been completed in Minnesota.