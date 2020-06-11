COVID-19 ICU Patients Increase Slightly, Remain Under 200

ST. PAUL -- The number of patients being treated in the ICU for COVID-19 is up slightly from yesterday, after hitting a month-long low.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there are currently 411 people hospitalized and 196 in the ICU.

The department also reported 453 new cases and 13 more deaths statewide bringing the totals up to 29,316 and 1,249 respectively.

The MDH says a total of 24,870 people have recovered from the virus.