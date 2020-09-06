COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up Sunday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 714 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths from Saturday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now 80,587 and 1,857 respectively.

Currently, there are 284 people hospitalized, up five from the day before. Health officials say 143 of those people are in intensive care, up 10 from the day before.

Locally, Stearns County saw an increase of 29 cases, Sherburne County added 12, and Benton County added two.

So far nearly 1,600,000 tests have been run in Minnesota.