COVID-19 Hospitalization Numbers Down, ICU Numbers Up

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health saw a slight decrease in the overall number of patients hospitalized, but an increase in the number of people in the ICU with COVID-19 Saturday.

Currently, there are 258 people hospitalized, down seven from the day before. The number of ICU patients rose three and is now at 120.

Overall, the state saw an additional 737 cases and three deaths bringing the totals to 46,204 and 1,541 respectively.

Stearns County added 12 cases, Sherburne County added 10 cases, and Benton County added three cases.

Health officials say another 691 people have recovered from the virus for a total of 40,001.

So far over 853,000 COVID-19 tests have been processed across Minnesota.