COVID-19 Cases up 523 in MN, 34 in Stearns County

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 523 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths from Saturday. The statewide totals are now up to 35,549 and 1,425 respectively.

Locally Stearns County saw the biggest increase, up 34 cases for new total of 2,200. Sherburne County added four more cases, and Benton County added one.

The MDH says 408 more people have recovered bringing that total up to 30,809. Currently there are 288 people in the hospital including 143 people in the ICU. Those numbers continue to decrease daily.

Overall, a total of over 585,000 tests have been run statewide.