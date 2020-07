ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 805 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths from Friday.

The statewide totals are now up to 50,291 and 1,571 respectively.

Health officials say over 43,600 people have now recovered from the virus.

Currently, there are 287 people in the hospital, 115 of them in intensive care.

Nearly 940,700 tests have been run in Minnesota so far.