RICE -- A new siren at Benton Beach Park near Rice will be tested as part of the coordinated monthly test across the county. The new siren will go off at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

It was installed through an initiative of the Benton County Park Commission to alert campers to approaching severe weather. It will likely also reach nearby neighbors of the park.

Officials say a grant helped pay for the new siren.

