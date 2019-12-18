County Commissioners Set 2020 Salaries for Elected Officials

Sarah Mueller, WJON

UNDATED -- Elected officials in Stearns and Benton counties have set their salaries for next year.

Stearns County commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of freezing their salary at $37,479 in 2020. Stearns County commissioners also won't be paid per diems again next year.

Benton County commissioners voted to increase their salary at the same  2 1/2% rate as the rest of county staff. County commissioners' salary in 2020 will be $30,162 and will include $60 per diems again next year.

Salaries for sheriff, county attorney and auditor-treasurer in Stearns County are on the same grid as the other employee bargaining groups and will get 3% increases. County attorney Janelle Kendall will earn just under $180,889 a year, sheriff Steve Soyka will earn $155,530 and auditor-treasurer Randy Schreifels will have a salary of $152,774.

In Benton County, those elected officials are getting a 4% salary increase. County attorney Philip Miller will earn $123,735, sheriff Troy Heck will make $114,736 and auditor-treasurer Nadean Inman will earn $97,344.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: benton county salaries, stearns county salaries
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top