Could TikTok Trend Get Rid of One Bird in Minnesota For Good?

How I am just learning about this I don't know. But I am kind of liking it, a lot! Who here has gone down the TikTok rabbit hole before? You start watching one video and before you know it, you've lost three hours of your life and all you've done is watched "one more video".

Get our free mobile app

Will not lie, most of the TikTok's or Reels on Instagram that I watch these days are about puppies. They get me every. single. time. What I usually don't watch however, is the challenges and trends. Chances are I don't want to actually do them or I don't agree with them.

However, there is a trend that I am just learning about that Gen Z's and Millennials (which apparently I am right at the edge and am told I am one) are doing that could honestly end one "bird" problem we have here in Minnesota once and for all. If you are wondering what in the world kind of bird am I talking about and why would I want to see an end to this said bird! Promise, it's not what you are thinking.

The bird I speak of is the one finger salute, gesturing the middle finger at someone, flipping someone off, giving them "the bird". Think you understand. That gesture is something that has been around for way longer than I have been alive and it's something we all learn at one point or another, like it or not.

Get our free mobile app

It's also a gesture you have more than likely given or a seen a few times while driving, especially here in Minnesota. One finger salutes are all too common with the passive aggressive drivers we have in this state. Which is why, after I read about this TikTok trend I knew it was time to try something like this.

What many younger drivers are now doing is giving a thumbs down. At first I chuckled when I read about it and then thought, this is genius! To me it's the ultimate driving gesture you could give a person that doesn't say "I'm mad, no, it say I'm disappointed". It's like being told by your mom, at a young age, how disappointed in you she is after you did something really idiotic and you feel AWFUL!

After coming to that conclusion I went looking for some of the TikTok's of others talking about it and low and behold the first one I came across was my exact sentiments:



Not saying this is going to solve driving problems, but something tells me starting to give a thumbs down versus "the bird" might feel a little more satisfying. Anyone else feel this way? Chime in on our app and give me a thumbs up or a thumbs down if it's your thing!

Get our free mobile app

So Long! Minnesota's Ugliest Car Just Got Drove Off To Michigan Alex Wayne recently bought a mash-up of a Minnesota vehicle. It's a Mini Cooper frame with a Chevy Express van skeleton on top. This vehicle definitely turns some heads as it goes by, but it was supposed to do that.

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State