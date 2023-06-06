Could These ‘Mini’s’ Be The Next Greatest Summertime Snack In Minnesota?

POSSIBLY THE BEST CRABBY PATTY RECIPE EVER?

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Who loves eating crabby patties like they are going out of style? Spongebob you say? That would be a half-correct answer. It's Spongebob AND all of our kids that grew up loving him. I had to make up my own versions of crabby patties to get my kids to eat. I think my version of crabby patties included cold bologna, cheese, and lettuce on a bun.

If ONLY I had thought of this! I think my adult kids will love it when I start making them these mini burgers that seem super simple to create.

MINI TATE TOT CHEESEBURGERS RECIPE (SORT OF)

This is from the Facebook page Mommy Needs A Recipe! And boy were they right. I still can't get my adult boys to eat anything but fast food. Do you think this little burger will get them to eat from home?

They are called "Mini Tater Tot Cheeseburgers," and this is what they consist of:

Secret 'Dill' Sauce

Oval-shaped Dill pickles

Ground Beef

Ore-Ida Tator Tot Crowns

Cheddar Cheese

Shredded Lettuce

Cherry tomatoes

These sound absolutely delicious. A little itty bitty bite of potato with burger, cheese, and dressing? Who can beat that?

HOW WOULD YOU MAKE THEM?

I couldn't actually find a recipe for these, but I think they seem pretty self-explanatory. I would put my tater tot crowns in the air-fryer or oven until crispy brown. I would mix 1/2 cup of mayonnaise with a squirt of lemon juice and some dill weed and mix it up and set it in the fridge to chill.

While my secret sauce is chilling in the fridge, I would then make sure to slice my lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

I would mix a pound of hamburger with a packet of Lipton Onion soup mix and then form small 50-cent-sized burgers to be cooked either on the grill, in a frying pan, or in the air fryer.

Once the burgers are cooked all the way through, assemble the pieces and enjoy.

Send me your pictures when you try this at home to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

