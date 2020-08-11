Coronavirus Grants Available for Food Handlers in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Businesses who have an active retail food handler license in St. Cloud can get some help paying for equipment and supplies in the fight against COVID-19.

Groceries, convenience stores, bakeries, meat markets and other food handlers are eligible to apply for the grants through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The money can be used to reimburse businesses for things like cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and other things to safeguard employees and customers through best practices.

The applications will be taken on a first-come-first-served basis.

The application window is Wednesday, August 12th through Monday, August 31st.

Businesses will need to complete and sign an application form, submit copies of receipts, invoices or proof of purchase, a signed IRS W-9 form, business name, license number, licensing agency and contact information.