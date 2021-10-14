Como Zoo in St. Paul Welcomes a Polar Bear

If you are looking for fun things to do on the weekends with the family, this could be something that is fun, educational and enjoyable. It's the Como Zoo. Going there was always so fun when I was a kid. Let's carry on the tradition!

Yesterday the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory announced that Nan the Polar Bear, a 26 year old female, would be joining the 25 year old male polar bear named Neil. There will be a mandatory quarantine time, and then Nan will be introduced to Como's Polar Bear Odyssey Habitat.

Get our free mobile app

Where did Nan come from? According to Como's website, Nan came from Alaska. Apparently was orphaned and found under a house. Since being found, she has moved around a bit. She was too young at the time to survive on her own, so she was first transferred to a zoo in Washington. After a few years was transferred to Toledo, then Chicago and finally making a stop here in Minnesota.

The immediate thought would be that Nan and Neil are put together to breed, but no, they are not a breeding couple. But they will provide some companionship for eachother.

If you would like to see Nan, and Neil for that matter, you will need to make a reservation. The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory requires reservations and masks to be worn inside and out while at the park and conservatory.

The Como Zoo has so many exotic animals for you to check out, and the conservatory which includes the gorgeous sunken garden. If you want to book an event at the Park, you can do that too.

COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARD, ACTIVITIES, ANIMALS AND FUN!