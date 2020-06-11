Color-Coded Symbols Offered to Honor COVID-19 Victims, Survivors

LITTLE FALLS -- A local organization is using color-coded symbols to help honor those who have had COVID-19 and survived as well as those that have died from the virus.

The Morrison County Historical Society is providing signs for people to display in their windows to remember and make visible the number of people who have been directly affected by COVID-19.

A yellow symbol represents someone in the household who has died, a blue symbol represents someone in the household who has survived, an orange symbol represents a family member or friend not in the household who has died, and a green symbol represents a family member or friend who has survived.

The MCHS says they hope the use of these symbols will help preserve the history of this time for future generations.