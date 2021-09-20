Collegeville Orchards Opens After Difficult Growing Season

COLLEGEVILLE -- Collegeville Orchards is open, after a difficult growing season. They have 25 different varieties for sale, including Honeycrisp and Macintosh.

Owner of Collegeville Orchards, Todd Beumer, says the dry summer made the apples smaller than a normal year.

It was a battle. We planted some new apple trees and we had to keep them watered. We watered the gardens and the pumpkin patches, you know, best we could.

But, he says that should not stop you from coming out.

The smaller apples are still perfectly good apples. They're just smaller, but being smaller, they take more time to pick, more time to sort, more time to bag...

Collegeville Orchards is not set up for you to pick your own apples, but you can pick your own pumpkin and they have tractor wagon rides, pumpkin painting, and a petting zoo.

They are open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., seven days a week, and wagon rides are from noon to 4:00 p.m., weather permitting.