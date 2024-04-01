Colleen Ann Pasch, 63, North Prairie

October 31, 1960 - March 25, 2024

Colleen Pasch, 63 year old resident of North Prairie, passed away at her home with her family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie with Father Greg Sauer officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service all visitation times will be held at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Holy Cross Church, North Prairie or St. Jude’s Hospital.

Please follow the link to view the Live Stream. - https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/colleen-pasch-8064287

Colleen Ann Flahave was born October 31, 1960 in Little Falls to the late John and Rita (Welinski) Flahave. She grew up in Little Falls and graduated with the Class of 1979. She was united in marriage to Gerald Pasch on December 11, 1992 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in North Prairie. Colleen served her Country in the United States Army National Guard from 1980 until 2014. She was a Master Sergeant and diligently worked as a Materials Handler Supervisor. Colleen strived for outstanding performance in the United States Property and Fiscal Office for the United States Military. After her honorable discharge, she enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren. Colleen loved rollerblading, bike riding, walking in nature, baking cookies and cakes and making a home for lonely animals. She was a faithful member and sacristan of Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. She will be will be remembered by all who loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gerald Pasch of North Prairie; sons, Aaron (Christina) Theis of Lynnwood, WA and Adam (Kari) Theis of Pierz; grandchildren, Kadynce, Reed, Zane, Piper and Madelyn Theis; siblings, Robert (Edie) Flahave of Royalton, Thomas (Lori) Flahave of Little Falls, Patrick (Patty) Flahave of Elk River, Tim (Patty) Flahave of Royalton, Patricia (Denny) Hamilton of St. Cloud, Mary Flahave of Little Falls, Kathy (Roger) Ackerman of Little Falls, Nancy (Mark) Sibenaller of Lonsdale, Tracy (Noah) Smith of Deer Island, OR, Jeanne (Ron) Beam of Little Falls and Ann Marie Flahave of Scappoose, OR and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rita Flahave and her brother, Michael Flahave.