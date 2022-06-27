FREE POSTGAME CONCERT WITH COLE SWINDELL

Now, how much fun does this sound like? A night out at Target Field, in the middle of summer, followed by one of today's biggest rising stars in country music? You could be there, enjoying hotdogs and beer, baseball, and music; all in one night at Target Field in Minneapolis



Cole Swindell/Youtube

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

The postgame concert will be following the Twins game on Thursday, August 4th, when the Minnesota Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays. The best part? The postgame concert is absolutely free with the purchase of a ticket to that night's Twins game at 6:40 pm.

The tickets to the game are available now at twinsbaseball.com/tickets.

Cole Swindell is playing for the Twins' very first EVER postgame concert and will be a whopping 75 minutes in length. Target Field has been home to plenty of concerts since opening its gates in 2010, but Cole Swindell is the first EVER to perform FOLLOWING a Twins game. Now that's exciting!

THREE GREAT PACKAGES TO CHOOSE FROM

Cole will begin performing approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of the Twins vs. Blue Jays game. Fans have three options to choose from when purchasing their tickets:

The Twins-Blue Jays Game Ticket: Tickets to the game include free admission to the Cole Swindell postgame concert.

The Twins-Blue Jays Game Ticket & Cole Swindell Cap: This is a limited availability package that includes a ticket to the game, free admission to the Cole Swindell concert, and an exclusive, Cole Sindell/Twins Co-branded cap; while supplies last.

The Twins-Blue Jays Game Ticket, Cole Swindell Cap & On-Field Pass: This is the biggy. The limited special package will include a ticket to the game, an exclusive Cole Swindell/Twins co-branded cap, AND access to watch Cole Swindell from a special section, while supplies last.

