EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated on January 16, 2024. The name of a 20-year-old Cold Spring man involved in this incident has been removed. The man had been charged with two counts that were later dismissed after he completed a diversion program. On November 16, 2020, Seventh District Judge William Cashman granted a request from the man to have charges against him expunged from government databases and his court records sealed. In the spirit of that expungement, WJON News is redacting his name from the original news report.

~~~

MARTY -- A 20-year-old Cold Spring man is hospitalized after showing up at the hospital with stab wounds.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were called to St. Cloud Hospital at about 2:45 a.m. this (Thursday) morning. Justin Kunkel was brought to the hospital by his father to be treated for several stab wounds.

Kunkel says the incident happened at a home on the south side of Pearl Lake, in Maine Prairie Township. Kunkel's father had picked him up at the home, and brought him to the hospital. Kunkel's father was able to lead investigators to the home on County Road 8.

Several men still at the home were questioned about the incident. Witnesses say a 20-year-old Cold Spring man and Kunkel were arguing. At some point the Cold Spring man pulled out a folding knife from his pocket. Kunkel ran towards the other man and tackled him. The two fell to the ground with Kunkel receiving several stab wounds.

The 20-year-old from Cold Spring was arrested. He's facing assault charges. The incident remains under investigation.