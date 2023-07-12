Cold Spring Library One Step Closer to New Building
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The Library in Cold Spring is one step closer to moving to a new location.
The Great River Regional Library – Cold Spring branch has been in its city hall location since 1984, and has outgrown the space.
Tuesday night, the Cold Spring City Council approved buying a lot at the corner of 1st Street South and 3rd Avenue South for a planned 6,500 square foot library.
Officials say the next step is fundraising for the new building.
