Cold Spring Library One Step Closer to New Building

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The Library in Cold Spring is one step closer to moving to a new location.

The Great River Regional Library – Cold Spring branch has been in its city hall location since 1984, and has outgrown the space.

The Cold Spring Library has outgrown the space they have. Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON

A photo shows the Cold Spring Library in 1984, in the same space they're in now. Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON

Tuesday night, the Cold Spring City Council approved buying a lot at the corner of 1st Street South and 3rd Avenue South for a planned 6,500 square foot library.



Officials say the next step is fundraising for the new building.

