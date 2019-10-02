Coborn’s Recalls 10 Chicken Salad Product Due to Contamination

ST. CLOUD -- Coborn's Inc. says they are recalling 10 select chicken salad products due to a possible Listeria contamination. The products were sold mostly in their delis.

Listeria monoctogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly and others with weakened immune systems.

In a news release, Coborn's says their supplier Tip Top Poultry Inc. in Rockport, Georgia is recalling all their chicken materials produced between January 21st and September 24th.

Products Recalled Include:

- Cashew Chicken Salad, 207063XXXXX

- Chicken Salad Spread, 207066XXXXX

- Spicy Chicken Salad, 207198XXXXX

- Southwest Chicken Taco Pasta, 207074XXXXX

- Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Cold, 206982XXXXX

- Chicken Salad Spread, 733147-10489

- Chicken Salad on Marble Rye, 205118XXXXX

- Chicken Salad Wrap, 206983XXXXX

- Chicken Salad Sandwich, 207209XXXXX

- Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, 207275XXXXX

The recalled products were distributed and sold at Coborn's and Cash Wise Stores in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, and Marketplace Foods stores in Western Wisconsin.

Coborn's says they have pulled all products that may have been affected and anyone who have purchased these products should destroy them or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported.

