City Council Tables Proposed Rental Property Program

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud City Council has tabled a plan to mandate a rental housing program. During Monday night's meeting, after hearing from several rental property owners, the council voted to table the issue and continue the discussion at their study session next month.

Rental property owner Dan Borgert says the Eyes on the South Side, which has been voluntary for the past three years, is a failed program.

There's minimal support for it and yet you're considering making it mandatory for the SCSU neighborhood. Is this really democracy in action or is it being jammed down our throat with planned economy?

Bogert says only 22 properties, or five percent, of the rental units, are enrolled in Eyes on the South Side.

The program allows for police officers to inspect for things landscaping, lighting and locks.

If the program was made mandatory an estimated 445 rental properties would be impacted.

City Council member George Hontos asked for the issue to be tabled saying, "it's too big of an issue and too complicated" to vote on without more discussion.