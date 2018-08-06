CHRIS YOUNG AT WE FEST

Chris Young was probably my favorite performer at We Fest. Although there's no one that performed that I like more than the other performers, Chris had a special connection with the audience.

Chris wasn't all flash..He was interactive. He told stories...He was authentic...He was funny...and the audience responded. His voice was pure country.

As I was listening to him sing, I thought...he had to have been influenced by Keith Whitley...and he was. He stopped to talk about Keith Whitley and proceeded to perform one of Keith Whitley's biggest hits... When You Say Nothing at All.

REMEMBERING KEITH WHITLEY

Living in Kentucky for 20 years, I lived and worked with many of the talented musicians that knew Keith Whitley, one of the purest voices in country music. His career was cut short by his death on May 9th, 1989. Keith Whitley recorded only a few albums, but in that short amount of time, had 12 charted singles, and 7 more after his death. Keith Whitley was married and divorced from country music performer Lorrie Morgan.

MY DRUMMER AND SINGER, RANDY HAMPTON- Corrections

Randy Hampton, my drummer for years, had worked as an EMT in Sandy Hook, which was located right behind Keith's parents home. Randy knew Keith and his family, as his family would often say hello to the EMT's that were working there. Randy, by the way, could sing a Keith Whitley song like no one I've ever heard before.

It was reported that Keith was found dead in the Nashville area, from alcohol poisoning. At the time of Keith's death, Randy had left the Sandy Hook EMT services several months before, and went back to being a full time professional musician.

HATS OFF TO YOU...CHRIS YOUNG

I just want to say, thank you to Chris; for keeping that pure country sound alive and well. You were so much fun to watch. The singles loved you; the couples loved you. You're sense of humor and talent combined made for a wonderful time at We Fest 2018. Thank you for coming and performing here in Minnesota.