Children’s Museum Hires Architects, Museum Planners

ST. CLOUD -- The plan to create a children's museum in downtown St. Cloud is moving forward.

The Great River Children's Museum has announced they've hired JLG to provide the architectural designs. JLG has worked on a number of St. Cloud area projects including the River's Edge Convention Center, Fifth Avenue Live, and the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. They are based out of Grand Forks, North Dakota but recently announced the opening of a new office on West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud.

The Great River Children's Museum board has also hired Vergeront Museum Planning of Minneapolis to help them in developing a strategic plan and programming. The firm has more than 25 years working with cultural and educational non-profits. Their clients include The Minnesota Children's Museum in St. Paul, Duluth Children's Museum, and the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota in Mankato.

The Great River Children's Museum is planning to open in the former Liberty Savings Bank building in downtown St. Cloud. A timeline for opening has not been set yet.

Earlier this year a bill was introduced in the Minnesota State Legislature to get state money to help fund the project.