Check This Beauty Up For Adoption and Bingo is Her Name-Oh

Meet Bingo

Animal ID 53845178 Species Dog Breed Australian Cattle Dog/Mix Age 4 months 11 days Gender Female Size Medium Color Red/White Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Site Tri-County Humane Society Location Kennel Room 2 Adoption Price $400.00

Meet Bingo! This adorable pup was found outside prior to her arrival at TCHS so we don't know anything about her past. She is a spunky, high energy gal that will need consistent training and socialization to help her become a well-rounded pup.

Get our free mobile app

Slow, proper introductions are recommended when meeting new people and pets. Bingo is a chewer; lots of durable chew toys and enrichment is encouraged to keep her busy.. microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

LOOK: Longest-living dog breeds To find out the longest-living dog breeds, Stacker examined data from the journal Genetics and American Kennel Club 's 2023 breed popularity rankings.

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stacker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club