Check This Beauty Up For Adoption and Bingo is Her Name-Oh

TCHS

Meet Bingo

Animal ID53845178
SpeciesDog
BreedAustralian Cattle Dog/Mix
Age4 months 11 days
GenderFemale
SizeMedium
ColorRed/White
Spayed/Neutered
DeclawedNo
HousetrainedUnknown
SiteTri-County Humane Society
LocationKennel Room 2
Intake Date7/28/2023
Adoption Price$400.00
Meet Bingo! This adorable pup was found outside prior to her arrival at TCHS so we don't know anything about her past. She is a spunky, high energy gal that will need consistent training and socialization to help her become a well-rounded pup.
Slow, proper introductions are recommended when meeting new people and pets. Bingo is a chewer; lots of durable chew toys and enrichment is encouraged to keep her busy.. microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday:  12 - 6:00pm
Friday:  12 - 8:00pm
Saturday:  11am - 5:00pm
Sunday:  12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

735 8th Street NE
St. Cloud, MN 56304

(320) 252-0896

