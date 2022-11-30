Check Out This Minnesota Jail Cell Airbnb

I've lived over 6 decades and, so far, I've managed to avoid having to spend a night in jail. Not to say there weren't times I probably should have but so far, so good.

According to cbsnews.com, there is a town in Southern Minnesota called Wykoff. It's a small town "We have 440 people and at five you can shoot a cannon down main street and you won't hit anybody," said Becky Schmidt, city clerk and treasurer.

The town has been described as "Quiet, quaint and a bit odd". Ed Krueger was a lifetime resident of Wykoff and died at the age of 91, leaving all he owned to the town. "He basically was the guy in Wykoff. He lived and died in this place," said Schmidt while talking about one of the town's most notorious residents.

One of the building Krueger left the town was his grocery store. The town turned the grocery store building into a museum about Krueger and his store.

Down the street a ways, there was another building that the iconic Wykoff resident owned, The Wykoff Jail Haus which was built in 1913. The jail was shut down in the 60's and was at one point being considered for demolition but instead was converted into a bed and breakfast.

Later Schmidt put it up on Airbnb and "It just blew up. It went crazy. The first year we had rentals almost every, single night," said Schmidt.

She had no idea how this jail Airbnb was going to go over at first. "Even people in town are going, why? But I think it is just the experience," she said.

Word must have spread because people have come as far as Australia to spend a night there. "It's just a friendly community and we have a weird, couple of entities to entertain you with," said Schmidt.

For more info on the Wykoff Jail Haus click here

