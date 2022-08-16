Check Out Dreya, Up For Adoption This Week

Meet Dreya! This beautiful girl arrived as a stray, so her background is unknown. She is quite a gentle soul. Although she was fearful upon arrival, she has been working hard to build some trust with TCHS staff members. Once she is comfortable with you, she nearly tried to crawl into your lap!

Get our free mobile app

Based on her behaviors in the shelter, we suspect she will bond closely with her new person and be a snuggle bug! Unknown if she's been around other pets or children. She seems curious and inquisitive about the other animals and overall surroundings in the shelter.

May do best in a home without small children because she is a nervous girl. Her new family should be prepared to give her plenty of time and space to adjust to a new environment. The use of positive reinforcement through treats, praise, and affection is the best way to help socialize her and build up her confidence.

She is very strong and active and will need patience and consistency in training for better manners. She does pull on the leash so we recommend using a harness or Emily Weiss Walkie (available for sale in our store) to help redirect her energy.

Will need a gentle human companion to help her be her best, happy self. Come meet Dreya today! Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

45 Movies Filmed In The State Of Minnesota

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned