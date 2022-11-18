Chatfield Edges Eden Valley-Watkins in State Semifinals

Eden Valley-Watkins lost a back and forth game Friday 27-12 in the Class AA State Tournament semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Eagles trailed 12-6 at halftime but tied the game at 12 in the 3rd quarter. Chatfield surged ahead with a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 8:20 left in the 4th and added an insurance touchdown with :44 remaining.

Nolan Geislinger scored on a 1-yard touchdown run for Eden Valley-Watkins in the first quarter before Chatfield could tie the game at 6. Neither team converted their extra point try. In the 3rd quarter Myatt Moehrle connected with Landon Neiman on a 58 yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 12 for the Eagles.

The Eagles end their season with a record of 11-1. Barnesville beat Jackson County Central 41-12 in the first Class AA State Semifinals this morning at U.S. Bank Stadium. Barnesville will play Chatfield for the Class AA State Title December 2 at 1 p.m.