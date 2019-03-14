Charges: DNA Testing Links St. Cloud Man to 2016 Rape

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was brought from Kansas back to Minnesota on a warrant for criminal sexual conduct.

Twenty-one-year-old Abdirahman Aden is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in the fall of 2016 when he was 19-years-old.

Aden had been serving a 22-month sentence in Kansas for theft. He was brought back to Stearns County to face a charge of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told police she met Aden on a dating app and had consensual sex with him twice. The girl said she agreed to meet Aden at his North St. Cloud apartment a third time but said she didn't want anything sexual to happen.

Court records show when she arrived at his apartment in November 2016, Aden removed the girl's tank top, tried to get her to touch his exposed crotch, then pulled down her pants and raped her. The girl told investigators she repeatedly told Aden "no".

She said he then cleaned up by using a pair of red pajama pants and the girl left.

DNA testing completed in October 2018 comparing DNA from a rape kit showed a match to Aden's DNA on the pair of pajama pants police confiscated on the day of the assault.

Aden is being held in the Stearns County Jail until his next hearing in April.